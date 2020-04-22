Davey said ministers should clarify how the regulations governing refunds should be fulfilled during the coronavirus pandemic.



"So long as a customer’s right to a refund is protected, I think it is reasonable to allow travel businesses more time to pay, so long as they issue legally-binding credit notes in the interim," said Davey in response to a letter sent to him as part of Abta’s Save Future Travel campaign by TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce.



"This would provide cash flow support while not undermining consumers’ basic rights," Davey continued.