MPs called for the travel industry to be given sector-specific support to see businesses through the rest of the pandemic

MPs called for the travel industry to be given sector-specific support to see businesses through the rest of the pandemic

“Aviation, travel and tourism was one of the first sectors to face the negative effects of the pandemic, it was almost immediate. And it will be one of the slowest to fully recover.”

These were the opening remarks of Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, in a Westminster debate discussing support for the aviation, tourism and travel industries, last month.

Smith, who sponsored the debate, noted many of the 1.5 million employed in the sector had lost their jobs over the last 15 months and pointed out “around 50% of people in the sector are still on furlough, which comes to an end in September”.

“I fear if travel, aviation and tourism can’t pick up in a meaningful way, many more people in the sector currently on furlough will lose their jobs,” he added.

“The title of this debate is support, the best way is to allow [aviation, travel and tourism] to meaningfully and safely operate.

“If that isn’t able to happen, I’m afraid the bill for unemployment benefits this autumn and winter will be a significant burden to the taxpayer. Many companies and employers in this sector will be coming to government for bailouts.”