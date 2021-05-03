MPs have called for travel agents to receive more financial support from the government

MP Bob Neill has vowed to keep putting pressure on the government to provide a “tailored package of support” for the travel industry.

The Conservative politician also said it was important not to “demonise” those who want to go on holiday, during a debate on international travel in the House of Commons earlier this week.

“First, we must say that we do not demonise those who seek to go on holiday; secondly, we must give real recognition to the value of the sector to the economy; and thirdly, we must be prepared to invest in technology,” said Neill during the debate.

“What can be done to continue furlough and support on a sector-led basis? We need a new sector-specific scheme of recovery grants for travel agents.”

Neill also stressed the need for “clarity” on the government’s current traffic lights system for Covid restrictions and the importance of improving the situation at the UK border through the use of technology.