Wednesday’s Travel Day of Action made waves among MPs, with several ministers highlighting the industry’s lobbying efforts in the House of Commons on Thursday (24 June).

Labour’s Jim McMahon, the shadow transport secretary, the SNP’s Gavin Newlands, and Conservative member Huw Merriman, chair of parliament’s transport committee, all noted the gathering in Westminster’s College Green.

Other Travel Day of Action events took place outside Holyrood in Edinburgh and Stormont in Belfast on Wednesday (23 June).



During a parliamentary Q&A on transport, addressing transport secretary Grant Shapps, McMahon said: "Yesterday, hundreds of workers in the aviation and tourism industry held a demonstration outside parliament urging the government to protect their jobs and the jobs of 1.5 million people employed in aviation and the wider supply chain.



"So will he [Shapps] finally deliver on the sectoral deal his government promised but has so far failed to deliver? And when he makes his announcement later on the traffic light system, will he publish the criteria, the country-by-country assessment, and the direction of travel for each country to give travellers confidence to plan for this summer?"



Shapps said Labour had previously called for all countries to be placed on the UK’s red list "meaning there would be no travel at all", adding the former shadow chancellor had said the party would not provide support to "these companies".



"Yet, here they [Labour] are now saying they want more support and don’t, indeed, want to follow their own policy. Having a red, amber and green list enables people to see which countries are in which category and the JBC [Joint biosecurity Centre] is publishing the data on the website to show why countries are in each category."