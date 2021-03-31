Two senior Conservative MPs have urged Boris Johnson and the government to limit the cost and burden to travellers of any mandatory testing requirement when international travel restarts.

Under a new traffic light system, overseas leisure travel is likely to resume this summer, but it is expected that testing will play a role in facilitating travel to and from all destinations – whether they are designated green, amber or red.



Earlier this week, after easyJet chief Johan Lundgren warned the cost of testing could price people out of overseas leisure travel, Boris Johnson said the government would aim to make testing "as flexible and affordable as possible".



He also confirmed officials were looking at whether cheaper, rapid antigen or lateral flow tests, the likes of which are due to be used to reopen some aspects of the UK’s leisure and hospitality sectors, could be accepted in place of the two more expensive PCR tests currently travellers must take upon their return to England.



Everyone in the UK will be offered free lateral flow tests from Friday (9 April). International travel will resume from 17 May "at the very earliest" subject to a forthcoming report by the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, due on 12 April.



At present, it is expected anyone arriving in England from countries given green status will be required to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their return flight departing, and at least once more once back in England.



The Telegraph reports it is this test that the government is looking at potentially making a rapid antigen or lateral flow test, with PCR tests costing upwards of £100 each – adding a significant extra financial cost to any overseas travel.



PCR testing, though, allows the government to monitor and sequence all positive results for Covid-19 and keep track of new variants.