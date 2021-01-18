The letter has been written by MP Henry Smith whose constituency includes Gatwick

A group of more than 80 politicians has signed a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson calling for an aviation, travel and tourism “recovery package” following the closure of all travel corridors earlier this week .

The letter has been written by MP Henry Smith, who chairs the Future of Aviation parliamentary group that campaigns for the UK’s aviation sector, and has also been signed by 85 other parliamentarians.

Smith, whose Crawley constituency includes Gatwick airport, calls for a “comprehensive” package of support for the aviation, travel and tourism sectors which are “so important” as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

“These have been amongst the hardest hit of our economy and have suffered unprecedented losses, with passenger numbers at historically low levels even during the peak summer season,” says the letter to Johnson.