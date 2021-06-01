The two exclusive gigs were organised by cruise specialist agency Imagine Cruising.

MSC’s new flagship is cruising its summer season along the UK coast and was the first ship to restart operations last month.

In an Instagram post after the show, Bishop wrote: “Back at it. Thanks to @imaginecruising and @msccruisesofficial for putting shows on and allowing me to get back on stage and talk to a real live audience.

“I have missed this more than I realised. The joy of hearing laughter of people all in the same room at the same time was quite emotional and I will never take it for granted again. Thank you for all those people who came, it was brilliant.”