The first steel cut of MSC Euribia

The first steel cut of MSC Euribia

MSC Cruises marked the start of construction of its "most environmentally-friendly ship to date" at a steel cutting ceremony at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France on Monday (28 June).

The line’s MSC Euribia will come into service in June 2023.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ executive chairman, launched the ceremony alongside Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s general manager Laurent Castaing.

"Just as the ancient goddess harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas, our vision is for MSC Euribia to master the deployment of sustainable technologies to protect and preserve our precious marine eco-system," Vago said.

"As a family with over 300 years of seafaring heritage, we always seek to protect the environment to safeguard our way of life and protect the planet for future generations."

The ship will be the 22nd in MSC’s fleet and the second to run on liquified natural gas (LNG).

MSC Euribia has a selective catalytic reduction system that reduces NOx emissions "by up to 90%".

It also has an underwater radiated noise management system to help minimise acoustic sound impact on surrounding marine life.