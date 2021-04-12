New ship MSC Seashore will join the fleet from late July and will sail in the western Med

MSC Cruises has updated its plans for itineraries in the Mediterranean and across Europe for summer 2021.

The line, which has already announced a programme of UK cruises from Southampton on new flagship MSC Virtuoso from 20 May, has released new and updated itineraries for summer 2021.



The plans include three ships based in the western Med - MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seaside and new ship MSC Seashore (joining the fleet at the end of July) - which will initially sail itineraries around Italy and Malta, with plans to add ports of call in France and Spain to these voyages when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

MSC will also base three ships - MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica - in the eastern Med operating itineraries around Italy, Greece, Croatia and Montenegro.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said: “Today we have clarity on which European destinations and ports will initially be open this summer and we have fully reflected this into a first set of new and updated itineraries for the upcoming season so that guests can book their holidays with us with confidence.

“Plus, I am confident that in the coming weeks we will be able to further enrich some of these itineraries as well as add more ships with new ones, as more ports and tourist destinations, in particular in Spain and France, become available to receive ships and visitors.”





MSC is also delaying the start of its summer 2021 cruises from German ports until 15 June due to ongoing uncertainty about the reopening of the country’s ports.

If ports reopen, MSC Seaview will homeport at Kiel from 19 June, replacing MSC Virtuosa, while MSC Musica will depart from Warnemunde on 20 June and MSC Preziosa from Hamburg on 21 June.