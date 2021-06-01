MSC Cruises has been granted final approval by the Port of Barcelona to build and exclusively operate a new cruise terminal in the city.

The €33 million facility will be operated and managed by MSC for a 31-year period and is expected to open in 2024, MSC said on Thursday (3 June).



It will allow MSC to "consolidate" its presence in Barcelona and the western Mediterranean, and also expand its homeporting operation there.



MSC said the new terminal would have shore power facilities and would be designed with LNG-powered ships in mind, such as as MSC World Europa, the line’s first LNG-powered ship, which is due to enter service next year.