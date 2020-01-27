The Protectours initiative sees the cruise line offer shore excursions which make a positive impact on the environment and set objectives for its partners to work towards a Global Sustainable Tourism Council certification by the end of 2020.

It includes more than 25 tours, such as forest hike with rescued dogs in Jamaica, tree planting in Iceland, conserving desert landscapes in Abu Dhabi and cleaning Croatia’s beaches while snorkelling.

The cruise line has created this product after its new trends report, The Future of the Guest Experience, found 54% of Generation Z clients are concerned about their impact as travellers on the environment.

MSC hopes to develop more Protectours as the programme develops.