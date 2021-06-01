MSC Cruises’ second seaside Evo-class ship has been officially named MSC Seascape at a coin ceremony in Italy.

The traditional maritime ritual, where two coins are placed within the ship’s keel as a blessing, was performed by the ship’s godmothers – Monica Somma, MSC retail category manager and Jolette Vincenzi, Fincantieri production manager – at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone on Thursday (24 June).

MSC Seascape, like its sister ship MSC Seashore, is designed to "connect guests with the sea" through the ships "innovative" design features.

Scheduled to enter service in November 2022, the ship will be able to accommodate 5,877 guests, with 2,270 cabins, 11 dining venues,19 bars and lounges and, six swimming pools.