MSC Cruises has taken delivery of MSC Virtuosa at a ceremony in France.

The vessel was constructed at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, where MSC executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, took delivery.

The new flagship will enter service for the summer season from 16 April, with four Mediterranean cruises of three, four and 10-nights before moving to its new homeport of Kiel, where it commences Northern Europe itineraries from 8 May.

Vago said: “My family and I could not miss this opportunity to welcome in person the newest member to our fleet.

“The delivery of MSC Virtuosa at such a challenging time for our industry symbolises how as a family company we continue to look at the longer term and build our future.”