New flagship MSC Virtuosa is currently sailing on itineraries around the UK

MSC Cruises is to hold a delayed naming ceremony for new flagship MSC Virtuosa in Dubai in November.

The new ship made its debut sailing from Southampton in May 2021 with a maiden voyage around the British Isles. Virtuosa was also the first ship to resume sailings from the UK since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.

But the flagship was forced to forgo the usual glittering launch event because of the Covid crisis, so a naming ceremony has now been arranged for 27 November in Dubai.



Virtuosa’s naming ceremony will form part of the United Arab Emirates’ golden jubilee celebrations and will also coincide with Dubai’s staging of the delayed Expo 2020 event being held from 1 October to 31 March 2022.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to hold the naming ceremony for our cherished flagship and masterpiece MSC Virtuosa in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations - Dubai.

“This event assumes more significance because it is part of the line-up of glorious events and activities taking place for the "Year of the 50th" and coincides with the region’s first World Expo, as well as truly celebrating Dubai as one of the favoured destinations for travellers from all over the world.”