The company will offer short breaks and seven-night itineraries from Southampton starting on 20 May. The cruises will only be available to UK passengers but will be open to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “It’s time for UK holidaymakers to get back on board and enjoy a well-deserved break from what has been a very challenging 12 months for everyone in so many ways.

“Our hope is to offer every type of holidaymaker the chance to escape this summer - from grandparents to teens and even the smallest of passengers looking to explore.

“We will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests. All guests will be tested prior to embarkation, while non-vaccinated guests will also be required to show proof of a negative test done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.”

Paradiso said further details about its UK sailings will be announced “shortly”.