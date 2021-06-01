MSC Opera will add Tunis to its western Med itineraries

MSC Cruises will return to Tunisia next summer, with MSC Opera due to make a string of calls in capital Tunis.

The ship will, in total, make 27 weekly calls to the port of La Goulette between April and October 2022.



Tunis will be added to Opera’s scheduled Mediterranean itineraries.



It follows a meeting between Tunisia’s minister of tourism Habib Ammar and minister of transport Foued Ben Othman, and MSC’s executive chair Pierfrancesco Vago and chief executive Gianni Onorato.



The line and the country’s ministry of tourism have also agreed to work together in future to promote Tunisia as a cruise destination in Italy, France and Germany.