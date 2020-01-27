Mandatory non-touch thermal scans will be conducted for all guests and crew prior to embarkation. The tests will be carried out prior to every cruise operated by MSC anywhere in the world.



Those with signs or symptoms of illness such as fever, feverishness, chills, coughing or breathing difficulty will not be allowed to board.



Guests will also be required to complete a pre-embarkation questionnaire to ensure no-one boards having travelled from, or having visited, mainland China up to 30 days before departure. Anyone who has will not be allowed to board.



MSC said the precautionary measures were designed to protect the health and wellbeing of guests and crew across its global fleet.



It follows the World Health Organization’s decision on Thursday (30 January) to declare coronavirus a global health emergency.