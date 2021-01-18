Vago, who is executive chairman of MSC Cruises, takes up his two-year term as Clia global chairman with immediate effect. He takes over from previous chairman Adam Goldstein who has just finished his second term in the role.



“This is a highly critical juncture for our industry globally,” said Vago, who becomes the first European to hold the global chairman position.



“I am honoured and grateful for the support and trust of my peers as we work to resume the business of creating unforgettable experiences for our treasured guests, as well as generating economic impact and job opportunities benefiting millions of people worldwide who are touched in so many ways by our industry.”