MSC Cruises has launched an investigation after a fire was started from a lifeboat onboard MSC Lirica in Corfu.

Emergency services were called to the ship at 3:40pm local time on Friday (12 March) to tackle the blaze, which MSC said had originated from one of its starboard-side fiberglass lifeboats.

Videos and images posted on social media showed flames and black smoke billowing from the vessel, which is currently in warm layup on the Greek island.

The incident was reported to MSC’s Maritime Support Centre in London and the fire was later brought under control and declared over just before 7pm local time.

There were no injuries among the 51 crew onboard the ship at the time.

MSC said a preliminary assessment indicated there had been no damage to the inside of the vessel and a full investigation was in progress.