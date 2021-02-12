MSC Cruises has launched a new online meetings tool to help connect agents with its sales team.

Featured on the line’s MSC Book trade platform, the Sales Connect: A World of Discovery function enables agents to book virtual meet-ups at a time and date that suits them.

Appointments will be released a week in advance and are available Tuesday to Friday between 9:30am to 5pm. Each will last 30 minutes but two sessions can be booked for more time if needed.

If a regional sales manager isn’t available on an agents’ chosen day, they are able to book a meeting with any members from the UK or Ireland teams.

Agents can also tailor their meetings by specifying the areas of information they want to discuss or by sharing any questions for the sales team member in advance. A calendar invite will also automatically be sent and agents are able to cancel or reschedule the meeting online through MSC Book.

MSC’s UK and Ireland sales director Steve Williams said: “With so many across our sector working remotely, we thought it was important to make it as easy as possible particularly for frontline staff and homeworkers to connect with our regional sales managers.

“In such a rapidly changing sector, we want to provide agents with the opportunity to stay up-to-date with news of our exciting new ships and ongoing innovations at MSC cruises, updates to our robust health and safety protocol or just to have a chat with the team to help develop and grow their business during these challenging times.

“The system is live now and appointments can be booked through MSC Book, so we encourage as many people as possible to grab a coffee, connect and have a chat with one of our fantastic team.”