MSC Magnifica reaches final port after long journey home

The ship docked in Marseille today (20 April) and 1,769 passengers disembarked, none of which displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

Passengers have not been allowed off the ship since 10 March in Wellington, New Zealand, more than 40 days ago.

Since the sailing was interrupted by the pandemic and the ship forced to head home, it has only stopped for fuel and provision in Sydney, Melbourne, Fremantle and Colombo en route to France.



MSC Cruises has now organised onward rail, air or coach travel for all passengers, including chartering aircraft.



Magnifica was the last MSC cruise ship to be sailing, and now the entire fleet is halted.