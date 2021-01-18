MSC Grandiosa has resumed sailings following the lifting of a ban on travel by the Italian government.

The ship sailed from Genoa following a pause over the Christmas period and has now resumed seven-night Mediterranean itineraries.

MSC’s health protocols mean that prior to embarkation, all guests pass through a series of health checks, including Covid-19 testing.

Since November, enhanced measures have meant mid-cruise testing for guests and weekly testing for crew. Guests can only go ashore as part of protected excursions.