Launching in 2022, the line says vessel will be its “most innovative and environmentally advanced” ship

Sales have opened and new details have been revealed for MSC Cruises’ “most innovative and environmentally advanced” ship, the upcoming MSC World Europa.

The first of the line’s World Class series of vessels, World Europa will feature “ground-breaking design” with a 90-degree arrow-shaped plumb bow and a Y-shaped aft, opening onto a 104-metre-long promenade offering ocean views (pictured above).

Half open to the sky and half covered by an LED sky screen, the screen will feature tailor-made displays throughout the day. World Europa’s “reimagined” promenade will also feature The Spiral - an architectural centrepiece with a dry slide spanning 11 decks.

At 333m long and 22 decks high and with 40,000 sq/m of public space, World Europa, currently under construction in Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, will become MSC longest ship in its fleet.

MSC is promising “an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea” with distinct districts in each part of the ship - from an adults-only zen district (pictured below) to the promenade with entertainment, shops and bars, to a separate family district housing “as many as ten” new kids facilities.

Six pools and 14 whirlpools and an Aquapark with integrated virtual reality technology will also be on offer.