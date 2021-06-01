The MSC Group has launched its new cruise brand, Explora Journeys, with the steel cutting of the first ship, Explora I, taking place today.

Several years in the planning, the company said Explora Journeys has been “created for the next generation of discerning luxury travellers” and marks MSC’s debut in the luxury cruise sector.

The move will see the launch of four ships, the first of which is being built by Fincantieri and will set sail in 2023, followed by Explora II in 2024, Explora III in 2025 and Explora IV in 2026. Explora Journeys hosted a steel-cutting ceremony at the shipyard this morning and the line claimed the ships will be “like no other, with the highest level of service and amenities”.

“Building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own has been a long-held vision of mine and my family,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division. “Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones. After all, time is the ultimate luxury.”

Explora I will have 461 suites and residences, starting at 35 square metres each, with floor to ceiling windows and private terraces. The ship will feature 14 decks of accommodation, dining and outdoor public spaces, including three pools with 64 private cabanas and a fourth pool with retractable glass roof.