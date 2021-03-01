MSC Seaside will be seen in Europe for the first time in four years (Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

MSC Seaside is to be deployed in Europe for the first time since the ship was launched in 2017.

The vessel will join MSC flagship Grandiosa in the Mediterranean from 1 May.

MSC Seaside will undertake a new itinerary featuring seven-night cruises calling at Genoa, Valetta, Civitavecchia (for Rome) and two first time ports of call; Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia.

Sister ship MSC Grandiosa’s current itinerary will be extended through to the end of May with the ship calling at the ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valetta.

MSC Grandiosa has been sailing since August and has carried more than 40,000 guests.

MSC Seaside and MSC Grandiosa itineraries are currently only available to residents from Schengen countries and Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania.