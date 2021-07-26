It is the second new vessel to join the brand in 2021, bringing the line’s fleet to 19 ships.

Seashore, which is thought to be the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy, was constructed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone.

It will offer summer cruises in the Mediterranean before moving to homeport in Miami for the winter season.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said the construction of Seashore is an "investment" that generates an economic impact of "almost 5 billion euros" on the Italian economy.

"At the same time, its coming into service also activates an important economic and employment driver for coastal communities and much beyond, generating a further significant economic impact every year for the tourism industry," he added.