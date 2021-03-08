MSC Cruises will debut its new flagship, MSC Virtuosa, on its recently announced UK summer sailings, replacing MSC Magnifica.

Virtuosa will sail its inaugural season, featuring an initial six mini-cruises with a stop in Portland, Dorset, from Southampton, starting 20 May.



The four-night sailings have been designed as short getaways for couples and/or friends, taking in the Jurassic Coast and featuring a day out on the beach as part of a "protected excursion".



These will be followed from 12 June by a series of seven-night sailings from Southampton, with embarkation from Liverpool and Greenock, as well as a stop in Portland.



Sailings will operate according to MSC’s new Covid health and safety protocols. They will also be exclusive to UK residents of all agents, with no vaccination requirement.



Sales will open on Thursday (1 April).



Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises managing director UK and Ireland, said the line had been "overwhelmed" by the response to its British Isles cruise programme.



"I’m very proud to be able to bring our newest ship, MSC Virtuosa, to the UK so our valued British guests are the first to officially come on board and the first to experience this incredible next generation ship."