The ITT will host its 2021 conference onboard MSC Virtuosa, the institute has confirmed.

The conference had been due to be held in Istanbul in September. However, plans to host he event in Turkey have been pushed back to 2022 owing to the country’s place on the UK government’s red list.



The event will now take place onboard Virtuosa, which will be "at sea" throughout the conference.



"We are very excited about the opportunity for ITT’s members and other travel and tourism industry delegates to meet in-person for this three-night event," said the ITT.



Virtuosa will depart Southampton on Saturday 11 September and return on the morning of Tuesday 14 September.



Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and to have had their second jab no later than 27 August.