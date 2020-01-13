While that’s partly true, the emergence of the Muslim travel sector has demonstrated that in an ever-changing world, new opportunities will arise.



A decade ago, the term ‘halal-friendly’ travel didn’t exist. The industry was familiar with adventure, solo and even Kosher travel, so it was strange to think that the second largest religion in the UK, according to the 2011 census, was completely underserved.



In the UK and many other developed nations, the Muslim travel market shares many similarities to the mass travel market, however it is the difference between the two that seems to perplex the industry.

As someone that lives and breathes travel, my experiences have defined my wanderlust and set the precedent for choosing my next journey.

My faith-based requirements as a Muslim will determine how easy that trip is going to be - and that’s where the industry can step in.



There are more than three million Muslims in the UK, the majority of whom are second and third generation, and their appetite to travel is equal to that of their non-Muslim peers.