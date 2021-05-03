The terminal, built in partnership with MSC and NCL, will feature roof-mounted solar power and shore power connectivity

The port of Southampton’s new cruise terminal has been announced ahead of opening later this summer.

Associated British Ports revealed its fifth hub in the city would be called Horizon Cruise Terminal after receiving nearly 4,000 name suggestions from the public.

The terminal, built in partnership with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, will feature roof-mounted solar power and will also have shore power connectivity installed for docking vessels.

Director at ABP in Southampton, Alastair Welch, said the name had been selected due to the silhouette of the terminal’s roof on the horizon.

“Cruise is such an important part of the city’s heritage, culture and history, and we liked how this name suggests a new start for cruise following a challenging year,” he added.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first cruise passengers to Horizon Cruise Terminal this summer, and the new terminal becoming an iconic part of the horizon line of the city.”