National Express expands into holiday and leisure market

The transport provider will bring together a number of existing brands, including Fareham based Lucketts and Woods Coaches of Leicester, under the single banner of National Express Leisure, with effect from this month.

As part of the plan, new roles are being recruited for in marketing, sales, product development, management and distribution. Investment is also being committed to public-facing marketing and digital capabilities.

A spokesperson for National Express said the operator intends to develop its relationship with the travel trade on a national basis.

"We’re excited to develop the agent channel further and see trade playing a big part in our future growth and success," they added.

Tom Stables, chief executive of National Express UK and Germany, said there is a "lot more" opportunity to be tapped into in the market.

"We already have significant experience in offering travel in the UK, whether it’s a build your own package with Holidays by National Express, a coach holiday or day trip," he added.



"There is a lot more opportunity in this market which we believe we can best tap into by building on our work with existing partners as one business being managed by a single expert team."