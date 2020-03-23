The company had initially set out to operate a limited schedule during the UK’s lockdown, which is intended to stop the spread of Covid-19, but this proved "unviable".

All schedules will be suspended from midnight on 5 April.

“Passenger numbers continue to fall as the public rightly follow government advice to avoid non-essential travel," said Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach.

"The decision to temporarily suspend all services is the right one based on the current unprecedented circumstances and I hope our passengers understand this.

“It is very clear that the critical thing we must do to protect our NHS and save lives is to stay at home."

"All journeys before 6 April will be completed and we will ensure customers are not stranded but until further notice, we will not be running any services.”

Ticket-holders can amend for future travel within the next 12 months for free or take a full refund.