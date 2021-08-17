The transport provider will bring together a number of existing brands, including Fareham based Lucketts and Woods Coaches of Leicester, under the single banner of National Express Leisure, with effect from this month.

As part of the plan, new roles are being recruited for in marketing, sales, product development, management and distribution. Investment is also being committed to public-facing marketing and digital capabilities.

A spokesperson for National Express said the operator intends to develop its relationship with the travel trade on a national basis.

"We’re excited to develop the agent channel further and see trade playing a big part in our future growth and success," they added.