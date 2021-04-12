National Holidays has added a range of new dates to its Harry Potter studio tour programme, giving agents more opportunities to entice aspiring witches and wizards young and old.

Extra dates for its popular two-day coach tours to Warner Bros’ London studios are available from July through to end end of the year, with prices from £159pp (based on two sharing).



Prices include return coach travel, one night’s B&B accommodation, studio admission and a London excursion. National is offering pick-up points across the north west, north east, Yorkshire and the Midlands.



Guests can visit Diagon Alley, learn the secrets behind the special effects in the Harry Potter films, and get up close with some of the iconic props from the wizarding world.



Winter departures, meanwhile, give fans a chance of experiencing Hogwarts in the snow too, and sit down to a Christmas feast in Hogwarts’ great hall.