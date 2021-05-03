National Holidays has praised the "overwhelmingly warm reception" its on-the-road team have received from agents during their first week back out on the road.

The brand, acquired by JG Travel Group last year, has partnered with Flexi Reps to resume face-to-face agency visits, starting in the north east and north west – with more planned for the rest of the month.



In total, the team – reps Michael Bowers and Simon McDermott – completed 55 visits, aiming to help agents build their knowledge of National’s UK breaks.



"Michael and Simon have had a fantastic first week visiting agents on behalf of The JG Travel Group, promoting our National Holidays brand," said JG trade sales manager Claire Dutton.



"Agents have been really pleased to see them and fed back to us how much they appreciate our visits as they recognise the importance of face-to-face supplier contact.



"Both reps will continue to visit agents in the north east and north west throughout May to ensure agents are up to speed on our products and ultimately help them grow their UK holiday sales."