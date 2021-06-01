Breaks are available at five parks around the country

Breaks are available at five parks around the country

National Holidays has partnered with Parkdean Resorts to offer coach breaks to a selection of holiday parks this autumn.

A programme of five-day coach and caravan breaks are available at five Parkdean Resorts locations around England.

It includes parks in Skipsea Sands in Yorkshire, Hayling Island in Hampshire, California Cliffs in Norfolk, Ocean Edge in Lancashire and Sandy Bay in Northumberland.

Packages are based on two adults sharing a caravan and each break will include three excursions.

For example, a five-day break to the Skipsea Sands resort would cost from £179 per person, which includes four nights self-catering caravan accommodation, return coach travel and three excursions.

Matthew Herbert, sales and yield director for National Holidays said: "These new breaks are perfect for those customers who are looking for self-contained, self-catering options and small groups of friends who want to stay together."