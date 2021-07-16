National Holidays has launched a new London coach tour, giving people the chance to explore some of the iconic locations featured in the Harry Potter film series.
The new break, aimed at families, will be led by an expert guide, and will visit the Leaky Cauldron and Gringotts Bank, and trace the route taken by the Knight Bus.
It will also feature a visit to platform nine and three-quarters, the secret entrance to the wizarding world at London King’s Cross station.
Additionally, there will be a Hogwards-themed feast at the hotel, and an opportunity to meet the actor who played Percy Weasley, Chris Rankin.
Claire Dutton, National trade sales manager, said: “We offer various Harry Potter-themed tours and they are always hugely popular with agents. This new film locations tour offers something a little different for fans of the movie and is a great pre-Christmas treat.”
National’s two-day Wizards Tour of London and Meet a Weasley leads in from £149pp departing 19 December 2021. The price includes return coach travel, a guided Harry Potter locations tour, one night’s accommodation with breakfast, a Hogwarts-themed feast, meet and greet with Chris Rankin and free time to explore London.
It is available from selected pick-up points in the north-west of England and Yorkshire.