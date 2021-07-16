The new break, aimed at families, will be led by an expert guide, and will visit the Leaky Cauldron and Gringotts Bank, and trace the route taken by the Knight Bus.



It will also feature a visit to platform nine and three-quarters, the secret entrance to the wizarding world at London King’s Cross station.



Additionally, there will be a Hogwards-themed feast at the hotel, and an opportunity to meet the actor who played Percy Weasley, Chris Rankin.