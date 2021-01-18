Trips focus on travel to England wilderness, including the varied landscapes of the Lake District

Wilderness Scotland parent Active Travel Group has turned its focus south with the launch of a new sister travel brand focusing on trips to England’s national parks.

In 2001, Wilderness Scotland hosted its first group tour; 20 years later, the team will this year launch its first England programme under a new Wilderness England brand.



Its 17 tours will explore England’s varied landscape, taking in the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Peak District, Cotswolds and Northumberland – as well as parts of Wales.



The programme will comprise guided and self-guided small group tours, self-drive itineraries and private holidays exploring the landscape on foot or by bike.



Hand-picked accommodation options include a range of small hotels and inns, promising "first-rate" customer service and local food.



“Over the last two years, Wilderness Scotland has been gradually introducing itineraries that crossed into England and their popularity gave us the confidence to launch a full range of holidays under the Wilderness England brand," said Wilderness England managing director Paul Easto.