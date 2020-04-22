The brand’s three cruise lines - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises - will not be operating any cruises until 30 June.



It had previously paused all operations until 10 May in response to countries around the world shutting their borders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NCL says it is working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities.



“Our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our loyal guests and valued travel partners and we greatly appreciate their understanding as we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving global health environment," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.