Norwegian Cruise Line has become the latest brand to announce plans to restart activities in Alaska this summer.

The line will resume itineraries with Norwegian Bliss offering week-long voyages from Seattle from 7 August to 16 October.

NCL joins a number of companies - Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line - in announcing their intentions to return to the region.

The developments follow the US House of Representatives approving a bill temporarily waiving Canada’s Passenger Vessel Services Act, which requires ships to either start itineraries in Canada or stop in a Canadian port during them.

Alaska is currently the first destination in the US to green-light cruising since the pandemic.

All lines are still subject to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) rules, which have not yet allowed for sailings to return.

Lines are anticipating the CDC allowing sailings to restart from July.

As part of its programme, NCL will offer seven to 13 hours of port time in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point in Alaska – guests can also benefit from the opening of a second cruise pier in Icy Strait Point.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean will also offer seven-night cruises, round-trip from Seattle, on Serenade of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas, beginning 19 July and 13 August.

Celebrity will deploy Celebrity Summit in Seattle in July offering nine seven-day sailings through to mid-September.