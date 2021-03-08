Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has extended the suspension of sailings for its NCL, Oceania and Regent brands until 30 June.

The company had previously announced a suspension of cruise operations until the end of May.

NCLH said it was continuing to work through its return to service plan in order to meet the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) framework for a conditional restart of sailing.

“The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited,” NCLH added in a statement.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on NCL, Oceania or Regent are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.