Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has further suspending sailings for NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas until 31 May.

The group said the extension would allow time to work through its return to service plan to meet the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cruise restart framework.

NCLH added its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors – an initiative co-created in partnership with Royal Caribbean Group – would “take all necessary measures” to protect guests, crew and the communities it visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages with NCL Oceania or Regent are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.