The company has shared its intentions to resume operations on 4 July with mandatory vaccinations in a letter to the CDC

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has outlined plans to restart sailing from US ports in July with mandatory vaccinations for crew and passengers.

The company, which owns Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has set out its intentions to resume operations on 4 July in a letter to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The letter was sent after the CDC issued long-awaited technical guidance for lines on Friday (2 April) and said fully vaccinated citizens could travel safely within the US.

While the CDC noted that international travel poses additional risks, it said fully vaccinated travellers should follow recommendations and get tested after travelling – although they do not need to self-quarantine after arriving back in the US.

NCLH said its restart plan was “consistent” with the CDC’s updated guidance, adding how “vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of cruise ship travel”.

The company said by “requiring full and complete vaccinations” of guests and crew, it was exceeding the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order - which has halted lines from resuming operations since being imposed last year.

NCLH said it was “optimistic” the CDC would agree its vaccination requirements would eliminated the need for the order and requested its lifted, allowing ships to cruise from US ports from 4 July.