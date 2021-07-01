Ferrin will now oversee NCL’s sales efforts in all territories outside of the US and Canada

Norwegian Cruise Line has promoted its UK chief Eamonn Ferrin to vice-president of international business.

Ferrin, who currently leads the line in the UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and the Middle East, will now oversee NCL’s sales efforts in all territories outside of the US and Canada.

NCL said he would be tasked with growing its international footprint by “deepening existing travel relationships, reaping new business and further integrating international source markets”.

Ferrin will report into Todd Hamilton, NCL’s senior vice-president of sales, in his new role.

Since joining the line in January 2019, NCL said Ferrin had expanded the UK as its “leading international market” through a number of trade-focused activities.

They include the launch of the NCL Freestyle Rewards incentive programme, agent portal and resource centre Norwegian Central and fly-cruise booking platform NCL Air.

Ferrin has also increased market share in Israel, South Africa and the Middle East, where NCL recently increased its presence with the deployment of Norwegian Jade.