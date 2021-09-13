Epic, the fourth ship of the NCL’s fleet to resume operations, recently completed her its return to service voyage from Barcelona, while Getaway embarked on its first return voyage from Rome on Monday (13 September).

NCL restarted its cruise operations on 25 July following a more than 500-day suspension due to the Covid pandemic’s global industry shutdown.

During its Mediterranean season, Epic will sail with a renovated Haven by Norwegian area after a refurbishment in Marseille at the end of 2020 with 75 upgraded suites.

Harry Sommer, NCL president and chief executive, said: “The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back onboard will never grow old.

“Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian onboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”