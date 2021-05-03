Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the name and first itineraries for its next ship.

Norwegian Prima will be the first in a new series of vessels and is set to launch in August 2022.

Slightly smaller than the Breakaway Plus-class of vessels, Prima will carry 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

The ship begins operations with 10-day voyages from Amsterdam and Copenhagen to the Norwegian Fjords and Baltic. In late September 2022, it will depart from Southampton on a transatlantic crossing to New York.

After sailing from New York to Bermuda, Prima will cruise the Caribbean, including a call at NCL’s Great Stirrup Cay, before arriving in Galveston. From the Texan city, the ship will sail to Miami for three week-long Western Caribbean cruises.

Prima will be based at Port Canaveral from Dec 2022, to March 2023, sailing Caribbean cruises of five, seven and nine days.

The ship will cruise to Bermuda from New York from March to May before returning to Northern Europe and sailing a mix of 10- and 11-day Norway and Iceland sailings from Reykjavik and Southampton until September.

NCL is expected to reveal more details about Prima later this week.