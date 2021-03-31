The line will resume operations onboard Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem at reduced capacity

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced plans to restart sailings in Europe and the Caribbean from July.

The line will resume operations onboard Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem at reduced capacity.

Jade will offer new seven-day Greek Isles itineraries from Athens beginning 25 July, while NCL will sail week-long Caribbean itineraries onboard Joy from Montego Bay from 7 August and Gem will cruise from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from 15 August.

As a result of its new sailing plans, NCL has cancelled all July and August itineraries onboard Breakaway, Dawn, Escape, Getaway, Sky, Spirit, Star and Sun.

Voyages have also been cancelled onboard Epic through to 1 September and Pearl through 7 November.

NCL president and chief executive Harry Sommer said: “Over a year after we initially suspended sailings, the time has finally come when we can provide our loyal guests with the news of our great cruise comeback.

“We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront. The growing availability of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a game-changer. The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.”

Sommer confirmed all guests embarking through 31 October would be required to be fully vaccinated and tested prior to boarding.

He said due to the "ever-evolving nature of the pandemic" it was premature to make further decisions about health and safety protocols for cruises with embarkation dates from 1 November.

“We will continue to evaluate our health and safety protocols and rely on science and our expert council as we make decisions and evolve our policies and procedures,” he said.