Norwegian Cruise Line has released the programme of itineraries for Norwegian Dawn when the ship homeports in Southampton in 2023.

NCL will offer a range of eight to 14-day voyages on Norwegian Dawn from Southampton in 2023, as part of its partnership with Associated British Ports to open a new cruise terminal at the Hampshire port from 2021 onwards.



The 2023 itineraries on Dawn will include a 14-day transatlantic trip from New York to Southampton, departing on 20 April, and a series of 10 and 11-day cruises around the British Isles, as well as voyages to the Baltics and Northern Europe.



Eamonn Ferrin, NCL’s vice president and managing director in the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re seeing strong demand for closer to home sailings in 2021 and beyond. Looking ahead, British holidaymakers are excited to explore Europe, with endless destinations to suit all types of travellers.



“At NCL, we will expand our itineraries out of Southampton onboard Norwegian Dawn in 2023 and have some fantastic trips available across the British Isles, the Baltics and Northern Europe. We can’t wait to welcome guests onboard again.”