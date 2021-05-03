Vessels will operate to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and parts of Asia throughout the rest of the year and early 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled redeployment plans for eight additional ships – with vessels operating to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and parts of Asia throughout the rest of the year and early 2022.

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami from 19 October with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages, while Norwegian Breakaway will sail seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning 24 October.

NCL’s Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii inter-island voyages from Honolulu beginning 6 November and Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries starting 7 November.

A week later, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean from 14 November and later that month on 20 November, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises starting from 23 December.

Into next year, from 20 January, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in NCL’s fleet to offer round-trip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador), while Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning on 28 January, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, starting on 9 February.

NCL has previously announced its return to Seattle in August for the Alaska cruise season onboard Bliss.

The line said any US voyages would operate following the obtaining of a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Further redeployments “will be announced in the near future”, NCL added.