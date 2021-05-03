Nearly 20% of bookings made for Prima during its opening sales period were for Haven suites

Nearly 20% of bookings made for Prima during its opening sales period were for Haven suites

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has claimed to have broken company booking records after its newly-announced ship Norwegian Prima went on sale last week.

Prima, the first in a new series of six vessels, brought NCL its best performing opening sales day and week in the line’s 54-year history.

Launching in August 2022, Prima will feature a number of brand firsts for NCL across its design, venues and guest experience – including Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk.

Prima will also see the line’s suite “ship-within-a-ship" concept, The Haven, expanded and moved to the aft.

NCL president and chief executive Harry Sommer said Prima’s sales during its open booking day has doubled the record set by Norwegian Bliss in 2018.

Nearly 20% of bookings made for Prima were for Haven suites, which Sommer said showed NCL guests’ “desire for top-of-the-line experiences”.

“Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a game changer for NCL,” he said.

“Every aspect of Prima, from bow to stern, was conceptualised with the guest in mind. With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation.

“Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests’ excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience.”